Moonriver (MOVR) Price Reaches $7.33 on Major Exchanges

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $44.85 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $7.33 or 0.00035275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,634,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,453 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

