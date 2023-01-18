Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Moovly Media Trading Up 19.8 %
OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Moovly Media Company Profile
