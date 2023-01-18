Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Moovly Media Trading Up 19.8 %

OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. Moovly Media has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Moovly Media alerts:

Moovly Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Moovly Media, Inc engages in the provision of multimedia solutions. The firm engages in video creation and content blending through Moovly Studio and Moovly bots web application, which allows creation of content based on templates, client data, and mobile application for capturing and presenting content on the go.

Receive News & Ratings for Moovly Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moovly Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.