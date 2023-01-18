MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $531.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2,621.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $564.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $488.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

