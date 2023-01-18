M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTB opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

