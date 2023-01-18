My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 12.1% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $900,864.41 and $729,741.43 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.01415064 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007162 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016811 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033533 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.16 or 0.01762947 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

