Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 97.6% in December

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NANX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. 13,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.33. Nanophase Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

