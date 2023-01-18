Navalign LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $577.93. 19,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,542. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.22.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

