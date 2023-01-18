Navalign LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,290.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.1% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.70. 38,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,307. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.64 and its 200 day moving average is $302.55. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

