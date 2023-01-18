Navalign LLC Buys 109 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,282. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.