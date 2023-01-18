Navalign LLC Buys 494 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Navalign LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. 341,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,525. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

