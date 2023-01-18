Navalign LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cigna makes up about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.28. 11,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.19.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

