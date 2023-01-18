Navalign LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises about 0.6% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 44.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $311.28. 11,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,642. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

