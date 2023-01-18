Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,163.65

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $1,163.65 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00241498 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00100230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00059153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00027594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,314,429 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

