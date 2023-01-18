Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,179 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 53,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

