Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,912 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,624 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 256.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 173,108 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 107,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

