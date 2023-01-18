Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 48,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,580. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

