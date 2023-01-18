Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,006,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

