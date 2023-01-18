Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,155,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,336,000 after purchasing an additional 608,735 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 107,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. 435,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,774,699. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.