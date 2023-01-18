Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.23. The stock had a trading volume of 129,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

