NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.95.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NTAP opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

