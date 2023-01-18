Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NFLX opened at $326.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $526.64. The company has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

