Neutrino USD Market Cap Achieves $233.22 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $233.22 million and $441,508.22 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003032 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00426377 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.57 or 0.29928497 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00767232 BTC.
About Neutrino USD
Neutrino USD launched on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
