New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 14.5% during the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Stock Performance
NEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.47. 868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $85.00.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Dividend Announcement
About New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
Featured Articles
