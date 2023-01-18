New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.75.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,408,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,115 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.67. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

