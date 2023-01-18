Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Short Interest Update

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newcourt Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCAC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

