NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NexTech AR Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTech AR Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 193,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,912. NexTech AR Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Get NexTech AR Solutions alerts:

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on residential vacuums, supplies, and parts, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store; and nextlevelninjas.com that provides services to help vendors using e-commerce platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for NexTech AR Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.