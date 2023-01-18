NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,129. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

