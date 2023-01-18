North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share by the investment trust on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
NAS stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,700 ($45.15). 6,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,514.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.27 million and a PE ratio of 837.10. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3,125 ($38.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,730 ($57.72).
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
