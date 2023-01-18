North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS) Plans GBX 20 Dividend

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share by the investment trust on Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NAS stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,700 ($45.15). 6,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,514.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.27 million and a PE ratio of 837.10. North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 3,125 ($38.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,730 ($57.72).

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

