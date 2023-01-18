North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $57.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

