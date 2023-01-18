Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.67.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,823. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.08. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S ( OTCMKTS:NVZMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.71 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.