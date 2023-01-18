Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Short Interest Down 82.2% in December

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,945,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NQP traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.72. 47,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

