Oakmont Corp Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oakmont Corp cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,865,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,818,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $706,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $36,844,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. 485,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

