Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $181.34.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oasis Petroleum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum stock. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 570,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,348,000. Oasis Petroleum makes up approximately 12.5% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 2.90% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.