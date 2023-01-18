Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.65. 456,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $536.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

