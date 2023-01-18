Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $82.00 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $166.95 million and approximately $82.00 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00430298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,327.67 or 0.30203732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00766130 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

