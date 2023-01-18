OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

