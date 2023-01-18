Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.10 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.10 ($0.83). 3,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.83).
Oncimmune Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £50.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.
Oncimmune Company Profile
Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.
