Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Oncimmune Holdings plc (LON:ONC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 68.10 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 68.10 ($0.83). 3,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 55,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.70 ($0.83).

Oncimmune Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £50.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 677.62.

Oncimmune Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncimmune Holdings plc develops and commercializes technologies that enable cancer diagnosis in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a immunodiagnostic test for detecting and identifying lung cancer. The company also develops SeroTag, a platform that is used to discover and validate biomarkers for stratifying patients in multiple cancer indications, infectious diseases, and with various autoimmune diseases; and NavigAID, a disease-specific characterization panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.