OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 60.2% in December

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the December 15th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OncoSec Medical Trading Down 13.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 267,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $31.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.