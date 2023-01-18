OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Short Interest Down 60.2% in December

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the December 15th total of 114,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OncoSec Medical Trading Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 267,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,514. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $6.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also

