OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $208,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,531.30 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,309.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.