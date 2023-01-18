OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 79.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.