OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 33.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pool by 27.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 19.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.75. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $504.35.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.27.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.