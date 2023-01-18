OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 285 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.15. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

