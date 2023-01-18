OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 41.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,181 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $96,657,000 after buying an additional 382,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $18,818,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after buying an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 61.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

