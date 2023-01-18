OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 442 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.