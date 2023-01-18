OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

MCK stock opened at $383.47 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

