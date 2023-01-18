OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 13,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

