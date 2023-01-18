OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,476. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.19.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

