OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Aflac comprises 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,265. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

