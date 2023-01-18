OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $330,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.52. 4,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,426. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.20.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.