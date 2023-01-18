OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,562 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. 150,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,406,895. The company has a market capitalization of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.